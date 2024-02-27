Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on splitting up from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez previously observed that Ben Affleck was her biggest 'support-system'

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly heartbroken when she called it quits with beau Ben Affleck a few days before their wedding in 2004.

As fans will know, the celebrity couple, who is also popular by the name of Bennifer, tied the knot in 2022, almost two decades following their split in the early 2000s.

Taking to her intimate documentary, the Get on The Floor songstress opened up about being 'heartbroken' after she broke off her marriage to Ben Affleck at that time.

Recalling the event, Jennifer disclosed in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, “Ben and I broke up three days before our wedding and we crumbled under the pressure.”

“You think you're doing ok so you shrug it off,” she also claimed in an emotional tone.

Getting candid about the pain she felt when Ben Affleck broke up with her, the 54-year-old star confessed, “I had a broken heart once I lost the love of my life, my best friend, and I couldn't talk for so many years and that was the hardest part.”

“I used to think it was everyone else who was broken, now I think it was just me,” she stated before moving on to a new discussion.