Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham turning to casual romance?

Odell Beckham is reportedly dating Kanye West's ex wife Kim Kardashian

Photo: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham are just casually in relationship?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enamoured with the footballer Odell Beckham.

Reportedly, the 43-year-old fashion mogul is seeing the NFL star for quite some time now.

As per the findings of Rolling Out, the mother of four is eager “to share [her] life with someone” following her three failed weddings, one of which included her marriage with Kanye West.

Nonetheless, Kim's new rumoured beau is willing to keep things 'casual and physical,' as per the recent reports of Daily Mail.

A source close to the footballer dished to the outlet, “Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to Los Angeles to be closer to Kim.”

Speaking of the Odell’s football career, the insider disclosed, “He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life.”

Nevertheless, they maintained that there is nothing serious between the pair yet and definitely there are “no wedding bells to consider.”

The source also mentioned, “Despite this, Kim and Odell are just having fun for the time being.”

In conclusion, the source also revealed that their romance “is just fun and physical right now,” after which they hoped for the new couple's “future” and resigned from the conversation.