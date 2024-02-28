Drew Barrymore recently shared a hilarious story with Christina Aguilera on her 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Drew Barrymore shares how daughter uses her bold past against her

Drew Barrymore recently shared how her daughter brings up her bold past when she doesn’t get things her way.

While interviewing Christina Aguilera on her The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress-model revealed that her child used her Playboy shoot against her when she didn't allow her to wear a crop top.

Drew shared the story when the 43-year-old singer shed light on how difficult it is to raise children in the 21st century.

“I try to create such a safe space for them because mine wasn't safe coming up and I’ve spoken very openly about this. But I just want them — how can you teach your kids to be so grateful for something that you’ve been able to do?” she said.

Drew, who shares daughters Olive and Frankie with her ex-husband, then shared, “My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I’ll say no and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.'”



She then jokes, “I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. I’m like, ‘One day.’ Because my daughter wants to wear a crop top too and I’m like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ I see myself doing that.”