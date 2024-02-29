 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Melanie Walker

Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'

Bradley Cooper shares his six-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'

Being a dad is what keeps Bradley Cooper alive.

In his recent interview with Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, the Maestro actor reflected on his relationship with daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

According to Bradley, his six-year-old daughter means the world to him.

When asked about how he feels about being a parent, the actor replied: “Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad. I don't know.”

Dax then asks him, "What would've happened?" to which Bradley replies: "I don't know. I don't know man, I'm not sure."

The host also asked Bradley about his feelings over the popular narrative of daughters marrying men similar to their fathers.

"I think about that a lot, in terms of how my relationship with my daughter impacts her growth and the journey that she's going to be on? And specifically romantically in life, wherever intimacy finds her," Bradley shared.

He further explained: "I've clocked that she's going to be 7 in March. You know my relationship with my dad, I didn't spend a lot of time with him. I think I've already logged more hours with my daughter than I did with my dad his entire life.”

