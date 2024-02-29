Prince Harry's offers for help are just a ‘farce'

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for hiding his offers to help when they are ‘in fact just a farce’

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything during one of his conversations with the Mail Online.

In it he began by referencing the potential implications of a royal return and admitted that while it “might appeal,” it is unlikely.

In the eyes of Mr Fitzwilliams, “it may well be they were putting out feelers that he would step in given the circumstances. But consider how weird it would be.”

“The whole point is there was a total breakdown of trust between the royal family and Harry and Meghan - certainly between William and Harry. There is no way he could be trusted.”

“The royals have to operate with dignity and the Sussexes, in my view, do not have much dignity. It's just not a goer,” the expert also noted.

“Harry may have been angling towards offering to help but while it may sound helpful on one level it would reduce things to a farce. What would be the public reaction?”

“The monarchy has to have cache. The Kardashians, and I am not comparing them directly, do not have cache.”

Before concluding he also added, “There has to be an amount of that for the family to be taken seriously. There wouldn't be if Harry and Meghan returned. It's a non-starter.”