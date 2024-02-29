Prince Harry hit with hard truth after suffering huge loss

Prince Harry loses High Court case against government over his security during UK visits

Prince Harry suffers another major blow after losing his High Court challenge against the government over his security during UK visits.



Even though the Duke of Sussex has announced has his plans to appeal the decision, a PR expert has laid bare some hard-hitting realities in front of the rebellious royal.

"No amount of high-paying podcast or Hollywood appearance can help Prince Harry through his court verdict,” PR guru, Andy Barr, warned Prince Harry.

Speaking with The Mirror, he said, "The reality is that this was all a storm in a very posh teacup,” adding, "Harry was always going to, and always will, receive police protection when he and his family visit the UK.”

The expert continued: “This was more about his own feeling that sufficient security was not being given. No amount of high-paying podcast and Hollywood appearances can really help Harry through this.

“He is in the unfortunate position that our laws mean he can’t rock up to the UK with his own private, gun-toting American security team and has little option but to trust that the security that is given to him by the UK police will be enough."

Before concluding, Barr added, "The sad ramification to all of this is that if he feels it is unsafe for him and his family to visit the UK, they are less likely to come and see the King during his treatment and recovery from cancer."