 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry hit with hard truth after suffering huge loss

Prince Harry loses High Court case against government over his security during UK visits

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Prince Harry hit with hard truth after suffering huge loss
Prince Harry hit with hard truth after suffering huge loss

Prince Harry suffers another major blow after losing his High Court challenge against the government over his security during UK visits.

Even though the Duke of Sussex has announced has his plans to appeal the decision, a PR expert has laid bare some hard-hitting realities in front of the rebellious royal.

"No amount of high-paying podcast or Hollywood appearance can help Prince Harry through his court verdict,” PR guru, Andy Barr, warned Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed

Speaking with The Mirror, he said, "The reality is that this was all a storm in a very posh teacup,” adding, "Harry was always going to, and always will, receive police protection when he and his family visit the UK.”

The expert continued: “This was more about his own feeling that sufficient security was not being given. No amount of high-paying podcast and Hollywood appearances can really help Harry through this.

“He is in the unfortunate position that our laws mean he can’t rock up to the UK with his own private, gun-toting American security team and has little option but to trust that the security that is given to him by the UK police will be enough."

Before concluding, Barr added, "The sad ramification to all of this is that if he feels it is unsafe for him and his family to visit the UK, they are less likely to come and see the King during his treatment and recovery from cancer."

Prince Harry's offers for help are just a ‘farce'
Prince Harry's offers for help are just a ‘farce'
Panic increases as Kate Middleton continues to remain absent from public view video
Panic increases as Kate Middleton continues to remain absent from public view
Tom Brady in ‘world of pain' as ex Gisele Bündchen moves on with Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady in ‘world of pain' as ex Gisele Bündchen moves on with Joaquim Valente
Margaret Qualley unveils who influences her career motivation
Margaret Qualley unveils who influences her career motivation
Cillian Murphy reveals innovative post-filming routine for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reveals innovative post-filming routine for 'Oppenheimer'
Inside Miley Cyrus family drama: Did Tish really have eyes on daughter Noah's boyfriend?
Inside Miley Cyrus family drama: Did Tish really have eyes on daughter Noah's boyfriend?
Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his
Prince Harry says world cared more about Princess Diana security than his
Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'
Travis Kelce's coach credits Taylor Swift for making him 'a different man'
Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one,' wants new identity
Meghan Markle tired of being Prince Harry ‘plus one,' wants new identity
Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'
Bradley Cooper gets emotional over daughter Lea: 'I wouldn't be alive'
Tom Sandoval was offered new home amid Scandoval
Tom Sandoval was offered new home amid Scandoval
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy
Sofia Richie reveals the 'scary' part behind her pregnancy