Prince Harry goes shockingly far in UK security case?

Prince Harry's UK security was revoked after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for revoking his government-given security in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex was hit with a blow on Wednesday when he lost the case after being granted an appeal in July 2022. Harry initially had his security taken away when he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and left the U.K.

Now, 52-page ruling by Sir Peter Lane this week shows that Prince Harry said: "I would like that person's name," referring to the person behind the pull.

However, The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) was behind the security pull, but the Duke apparently wanted names.

Harry’s lawyers have maintained that the Sussexes feel unsafe in the U.K., with the paparazzi making them feel like “sitting ducks.” Harry also feels that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are unsafe in the country, which makes it difficult to bring them to England.

Harry is said to be planning another appeal, which will have him pay more than £1 million in legal fees for his own team and the Home Offices if he loses again.