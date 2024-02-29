 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry goes shockingly far in UK security case?

Prince Harry's UK security was revoked after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 with Meghan Markle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Prince Harrys UK security was revoked after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's UK security was revoked after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020 with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for revoking his government-given security in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex was hit with a blow on Wednesday when he lost the case after being granted an appeal in July 2022. Harry initially had his security taken away when he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in 2020 and left the U.K.

Now, 52-page ruling by Sir Peter Lane this week shows that Prince Harry said: "I would like that person's name," referring to the person behind the pull.

However, The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) was behind the security pull, but the Duke apparently wanted names.

Read more: Prince Harry to be forced out of US after losing major court battle in UK

Harry’s lawyers have maintained that the Sussexes feel unsafe in the U.K., with the paparazzi making them feel like “sitting ducks.” Harry also feels that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are unsafe in the country, which makes it difficult to bring them to England.

Harry is said to be planning another appeal, which will have him pay more than £1 million in legal fees for his own team and the Home Offices if he loses again. 

Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Zayn Malik makes bold shift to THIS music genre
Kanye West washes dirty linen in public video
Kanye West washes dirty linen in public
Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'
Prince William sparks fears amid ‘reclusive' moves: ‘Is it the kids?'
Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health
Princess Kate's continued absence sparks concerns over her health
Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous
Taylor Swift charm makes one Hollywood star nervous
Kensington Palace releases major update about Kate Middleton's health video
Kensington Palace releases major update about Kate Middleton's health
Prince Harry to be forced out of US after losing major court battle in UK
Prince Harry to be forced out of US after losing major court battle in UK
Noah Cyrus lied about romance with Tish's husband Dominic Purcell? Report
Noah Cyrus lied about romance with Tish's husband Dominic Purcell? Report
Rita Ora gets candid about panic attacks, shares helpful tactics to deal with it
Rita Ora gets candid about panic attacks, shares helpful tactics to deal with it
Kanye West to shut down social accounts after ‘bullying' over name ‘Ye' video
Kanye West to shut down social accounts after ‘bullying' over name ‘Ye'
Prince William, Kate Middleton need to take big decision to save monarchy video
Prince William, Kate Middleton need to take big decision to save monarchy
Prince Harry issued grave UK warning amid Kate Middleton coma fears
Prince Harry issued grave UK warning amid Kate Middleton coma fears