Prince Harry to be forced out of US after losing major court battle in UK

Thursday, February 29, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has been warned of grave consequences of not getting citizenship of America as he might be thrown out of the country.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently suffered a huge blow after he lost his High Court challenge against the government over his security during UK visits.

The Duke may now be forced to move to Canada all because he penned of his recreational drug use in his controversial memoir, Spare.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry hit with hard truth after suffering huge loss

Speaking on the matter, Michael Cole told GB News, "So of course an admission in a book isn't sworn evidence, it's not testimony. But it is fairly strong circumstantial evidence that he took drugs.”

“And if it is revealed that he did not tell the truth in his visa form, the Americans vigilate their immigration very seriously, unlike this country, and he could be kicked out of the country, his visa could be annulled and he could be asked to leave America promptly,” he added.

Cole went on to highlight former US president Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Joe Biden "protecting" Prince Harry, saying, "With Donald Trump, you're either in or out, you're either friend or foe.”

The expert added, “If he regards you as a foe, he will do his best to act against you, there's no doubt about it. It's as clear as night from day. It's a very serious matter."

