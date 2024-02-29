 
menu
Thursday, February 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?

Taylor Swift's family recently expressed their concern over her security after Scott Swift's controversy

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Taylor Swifts family thinks of Travis Kelce as her bodyguard?
Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?

Taylor Swift’s family is super glad for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Their sigh of relief comes amid the singer’s dad Scott Swift’s altercation with a photographer named Ben McDonald during the Australian leg of Eras Tour.

However, Taylor’s family is not worried about her security as they believe her 6’5 beau can “keep her safe” as he seems like her “built in bodyguard.”

“Her family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis – not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier,” an insider told Daily Mail.

They added: “Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her. She has a built-in bodyguard at all times.”

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the tight end has “vowed” to always keep her safe and “there is no doubt about” him keeping his word.

“No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend,” they concluded.

Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Kendall Jenner mulls to give ex another chance?
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Lizzo breaks silence over cameo in Jennifer Lopez's documentary
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Prince Harry promise to help King Charles ‘hollow' after security battle loss
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marc Guggenheim announces suspense novel 'In Any Lifetime'
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero
Marvel strict auditions criteria shocked ‘Reacher' hero
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why
Alec Baldwin will emerge victorious from 'Rust' trial: Criminal lawyer explains why
Buckingham Palace offers Kate Middleton update post abdominal surgery
Buckingham Palace offers Kate Middleton update post abdominal surgery
Prince William counting on Kate Middleton after Diana ‘trauma'
Prince William counting on Kate Middleton after Diana ‘trauma'
Austin Butler recalls ‘wild' incident playing Feyd-Rautha in 'Dune 2'
Austin Butler recalls ‘wild' incident playing Feyd-Rautha in 'Dune 2'
Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine
Serena Williams gives insights into daily skincare routine
Prince Harry still able to ‘step in' for King Charles: Here's how
Prince Harry still able to ‘step in' for King Charles: Here's how
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘hidden meetings' exposed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘hidden meetings' exposed