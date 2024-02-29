Taylor Swift's family recently expressed their concern over her security after Scott Swift's controversy

Taylor Swift's family thinks of Travis Kelce as her 'bodyguard'?

Taylor Swift’s family is super glad for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Their sigh of relief comes amid the singer’s dad Scott Swift’s altercation with a photographer named Ben McDonald during the Australian leg of Eras Tour.

However, Taylor’s family is not worried about her security as they believe her 6’5 beau can “keep her safe” as he seems like her “built in bodyguard.”

“Her family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis – not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier,” an insider told Daily Mail.

They added: “Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her. She has a built-in bodyguard at all times.”

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the tight end has “vowed” to always keep her safe and “there is no doubt about” him keeping his word.

“No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend,” they concluded.