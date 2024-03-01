 
Friday, March 01, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Alan Cumming addresses 'pressure' being a 'fashion icon'

Alan Cumming discussed his passion for fashion

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Alan Cumming just got candid about how he works his way around the world of fashion along with the pressure that comes with it

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, The Traitors host believes that the rules to fashion are that there are no rules.

“Each time we go into it thinking, ‘What can we do?’ There's pushing the boundaries of what we can get away with, but it's also got to be practical in that I've got to be able to stomp around Scottish Loch sites,” Cumming told the outlet, reflecting on his creative thought process.

“I've always enjoyed dressing up,” the four-time Emmy nominee said and continued, “I think, in terms of being a man and certainly a man of my age, I definitely will wear things that other men might balk at. That's not changed.”

“It's great being a fashion icon, but it's also a bit of pressure. Where do I go from here? Will I just be drenched in tartan capes for the rest of my life?” Alan Cumming said as he admitted of feeling pressurized into living up to his reputation of constantly dressing to impress.

