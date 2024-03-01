 
Friday, March 01, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community

Kanye West is seemingly posing a danger on the entire African community

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 01, 2024

Photo: Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community
Photo: Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community

Kanye West is reportedly imposing a danger on the entire African community. 

For the unfamiliar, the controversial rapper has 'championed' making headlines because of his ‘not-so-appropriate’ remarks, NSFW posts, and bizarre antics for quite a while.

Over his antics, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has also faced severe backlash, be it from the Jewish community or Taylor Swift’s fandom, a number of times. 

After this, Bianca Censori’s husband is reportedly considered to be a threat to the African community by a Nigerian musician. 

Taking to Instagram, Seun Kuti seemingly slammed Kanye West for being “a dangerous person to all Africans."

Kanye West feared to be a peril for the African community

Nonetheless, Seun did not elaborate on the basis for this claim.

The claims are made after Kim Kardashian was reported to become frustrated over her ex-husband’s new Instagram post, where he begged her to take their kids out of a “fake” school for celebrities.

An insider privy to Page Six dished that the fashion mogul, who recently admitted their four kids at the Sierra Canyon private school in Los Angeles, only wanted “what is best for them.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kanye and Kim share North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

