Leonardo DiCaprio invites models back to his place?

A PlayBoy model is spilling the beans on Leonardo DiCaprio’s risque habits.

In an interview with a Dutch publication, Hieke Konings revealed that she once turned down the Oscar-winning actor’s invitation to spend the night with him.

“It was in a secret club in LA, one where you only get in by invitation. I saw him sitting there in his black hoodie and black cap and we made eye contact," she shared.



Hieke said that Leo’s manager then brought her over to his table, saying that he wants to talk to her.

“He reacted very shocked. Of course he wasn’t used to it when I said I didn’t know him well enough,” the 22-year-old model shared, adding that Leonardo responded to her rejection with three words, saying: “I respect that.”

Claiming that the Titanic actor is "too weird and old" for her taste, Heike shared that he later turned to another girl and took her home instead.

After her interview, a source told Daily Mail, "Leo has insisted he has never met this lady."

The 49-year-old actor is thought to be dating Vittoria Ceretti after meeting her in August 2023.

While he’s yet to confirm his dating rumors with the 25-year-old Italian model, insiders told the outlet that she has all the qualities he looks for in a partner, and is “crazy” about Vittoria.