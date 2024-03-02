 
menu
Saturday, March 02, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne

Kate Middleton has been focusing on recovery after undergoing abdominal surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, March 02, 2024

File Footage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, may be bestowed with new honour as her husband Prince William sets his eyes on the British throne amid King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Palace is thinking of granting Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla a new role to hand out honours at the Investiture ceremonies.

Due to Charles’ plan to slim down monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, the number of blood royals to present the awards have decreased.

And now with Charles’ cancer, the only two blood royals left are the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne. Hence, it is being speculated that Kate and Camilla might be given the honour.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles

A source told Daily Mail, "Queen Camilla has proved herself to be a really hard-working and dutiful spouse to the King, and who wouldn't want to be handed a gong by the Princess of Wales?”

They added, “There is a feeling that they have both earned it and it might prove a very popular change.”

Approximately 30 investiture ceremonies take place annually, during which over 2,600 honorees are awarded their insignia by a member of the Royal Family at various locations including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the matter, the insider shared, "There were preliminary discussions in the Jubilee year about increasing the number of senior royals who undertook investitures... that's when they first looked at adding Camilla and Catherine.”

"In my opinion, they should be performed by members of the Royal Family in direct line of succession,” another added.

Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud video
Kanye West shares cute throwback clip of North West amid Kim Kardashian feud
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Prince Harry's documentary ‘watched' by palace to keep an eye on ‘what he's doing'
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage video
Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage
Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles video
Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles
Prince William continues royal duties as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Prince William continues royal duties as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Tom Brady asks ex Gisele Bundchen if she cheated on him with Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady asks ex Gisele Bundchen if she cheated on him with Joaquim Valente
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Meghan Markle's latest photo
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Meghan Markle's latest photo
King Charles gets new title amid calls for his abdication
King Charles gets new title amid calls for his abdication
Gisele Bundchen ready to go public with new beau Joaquim Valente: Insider
Gisele Bundchen ready to go public with new beau Joaquim Valente: Insider
Kate Middleton's absence highlights fragility of slimmed down monarchy
Kate Middleton's absence highlights fragility of slimmed down monarchy
Billie Eilish has Christian Bale to thank for her breakup?
Billie Eilish has Christian Bale to thank for her breakup?