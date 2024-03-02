Kate Middleton gets new honour as Prince William sets eyes on throne

Kate Middleton has been focusing on recovery after undergoing abdominal surgery

File Footage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, may be bestowed with new honour as her husband Prince William sets his eyes on the British throne amid King Charles cancer diagnosis.



Palace is thinking of granting Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla a new role to hand out honours at the Investiture ceremonies.

Due to Charles’ plan to slim down monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, the number of blood royals to present the awards have decreased.

And now with Charles’ cancer, the only two blood royals left are the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne. Hence, it is being speculated that Kate and Camilla might be given the honour.

A source told Daily Mail, "Queen Camilla has proved herself to be a really hard-working and dutiful spouse to the King, and who wouldn't want to be handed a gong by the Princess of Wales?”

They added, “There is a feeling that they have both earned it and it might prove a very popular change.”

Approximately 30 investiture ceremonies take place annually, during which over 2,600 honorees are awarded their insignia by a member of the Royal Family at various locations including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the matter, the insider shared, "There were preliminary discussions in the Jubilee year about increasing the number of senior royals who undertook investitures... that's when they first looked at adding Camilla and Catherine.”

"In my opinion, they should be performed by members of the Royal Family in direct line of succession,” another added.