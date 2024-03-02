Kate Middleton reacts as Prince William keeps busy filling in for King Charles

Kate Middleton has been absent from public view as she recovers post abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton is reportedly upset with her husband, Prince William, as he takes on more duties to fill in for her and his father, King Charles, who was recently diagnosed of cancer.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, feels “abandoned” by the Prince of Wales as he resumes Royal duties, shifting his focus from her, claimed a source to In Touch Weekly.

The Princess of Wales has not been out in public since she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January. Her last appearance was marked alongside her husband and kids on Christmas.

Ever since Kate came home from The London Clinic post her surgery, “she has felt abandoned by her husband,” a royal insider told the publication.

“William has taken on more royal duties now that Charles is battling cancer, and that’s pulled him away from Kate,” they added. “He’s preparing to take over the throne.”

The insider continued: He’s also checking on his father more, and William had to deal with Harry’s recent visit.”

The source said Kate Middleton is trying to understand her husband’s position but he “has to slow down and focus on his wife and the kids more. They need him more now than ever.”