Chris Colfer cover, 'Roses Turn' made it to the Billboard charts after over a decade since release

Chris Colfer expresses shock over Billboard milestone

Chris Colfer just got a surprise by making it to the music Billboard charts after over a decade since his last performance.

As reported by PEOPLE, Colfer's cover of Rose's Turn from the Broadway musical Gypsy, featured in season one of Glee, landed the third spot in the charts.

The actor and singer could not contain his excitement as he took to his official X account, formerly Twitter, to tweet, "What is happening??????" since it has been almost nine years since his show's final curtain call back in 2015.

Shortly after his tweet, fans took to the comments section to reveal that it was by the grace of TikTok that this song was blessed with a newfound fame.

A fan commented, "as long as TikTok exists glee will never go extinct."

While another penned, "the greatest tiktok trend yet."

Colfer’s cover track gained popularity at the platform after the singer’s lyrics, "All that work, and what did it get me?" started being used as a trending audio in TikTok videos.