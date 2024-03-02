‘Dawson's Creek' fame Joshua Jackson to make HUGE acting comeback

‘Dawson’s Creek’ star Joshua Jackson is set to return to acting in 2024

Joshua Jackson is making a big comeback to movies with the next Karate Kid movie.

Jackson will join Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and Ben Wang in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks the Dawson’s Creek star’s first movie since 2015’s Sky, although his role in the movie isn’t yet revealed.

Per the publication, the next film in the long-running Karate Kid franchise is set in the East Coast and focuses “on a teen from China (Wang) who finds strength and direction via martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or two)."

News of Jackson's casting comes three weeks after it was confirmed that American born Chinese star Ben Wang had bagged the lead role in the movie. Five months prior, the announcement was made that both Chan and Machchio would reprise their roles for the next installment. It was simultaneously announced that the role of the lead was open to actors around the globe for auditions.

Macchio, who played the Karate kid Daniel in the original trilogy, shared his excitement on the franchise becoming relevant again through Netflix show Cobra Kai.

He said, "Kids see the show and then tell their parents, 'Hey, you should check this out. It's really cool.' To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids, and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special," he told PEOPLE.