Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West

Taylor Swift's producer breaks silence on Kanye West and his controversial behaviour

Kanye West has seemingly offended a large number of people with his antics.

The Vultures crooner was reportedly slammed by Jack Antonoff, who is Taylor Swift’s friend and producer.

In a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, Jack weighed in on his 'messy' relationship with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Speaking of the controversial rapper, Jack began, “I’m a little b**** sometimes,” before claiming, “But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.”

Later in the chat, Jack mentioned that he was done dealing with Kanye, now Ye, who “just needs his diaper changed so badly.”

Continuing with his swipes at Bianca Censori’s husband, Jack added, “It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call. I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock.”

He concluded the topic by saying, “It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time when the 39-year-old has granted negative comments about the musician.

Earlier in the year, Jack quipped on Twitter, “Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b*****,” after he got to know that Vultures’s second installment had the same release date as his band's latest work.