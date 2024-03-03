 
menu
Sunday, March 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?

David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz leave for a romantic outing in Paris

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in Strictly Come Dancing?
Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly dodged rain after the Paris Fashion Week.

Following the event, the duo walked out for a family dinner in matching white and black ensembles while Brooklyn held an umbrella for his lady Nicola.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after it was revealed to The Sun that the duo might become the first married couple to compete on the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing’s season.

An insider shared that BBC bosses are considering David Beckham’s son and his actress wife as potential contestants for the dance show.

The source began by remarking, “Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after.”

'They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognisable to Strictly’s core audience,” they said of Brooklyn’s well-esteemed family name.

The insider went on to observe, “Nicola would be brilliant, but she’s still not very well known here despite being the daughter-in-law of our most famous celebrity couple.”

Wrapping up the speculations, they also said, “So to get them on the same show, competing against each other that would be a producer’s dream.”

Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest
Sofia Franklyn breaks silence on dream podcast guest
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
'The Batman' star blunt response on superhero films fatigue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Sydney Sweeney reacts to 'Madame Web' failure in 'SNL' monologue
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family video
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates ‘Damsel' premiere with Bongiovi family
Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report
Ben Affleck finally 'happy' with Jennifer Garner, Lopez: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to full time royal duties deemed ‘possible'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return to full time royal duties deemed ‘possible'
Lily Gladstone reveals her acting role model
Lily Gladstone reveals her acting role model
Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards
Dua Lipa sets the stage ablaze at Brit Awards
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell romance
Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'
Dave Bautista almost lost his role in 'Blade Runner 2049'
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?
Beyonce staying in marriage with Jay-Z for money?
Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West
Taylor Swift's producer takes a brutal jibe at Kanye West