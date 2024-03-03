David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz leave for a romantic outing in Paris

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to star in 'Strictly Come Dancing'?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly dodged rain after the Paris Fashion Week.

Following the event, the duo walked out for a family dinner in matching white and black ensembles while Brooklyn held an umbrella for his lady Nicola.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after it was revealed to The Sun that the duo might become the first married couple to compete on the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing’s season.

An insider shared that BBC bosses are considering David Beckham’s son and his actress wife as potential contestants for the dance show.

The source began by remarking, “Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after.”

'They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognisable to Strictly’s core audience,” they said of Brooklyn’s well-esteemed family name.

The insider went on to observe, “Nicola would be brilliant, but she’s still not very well known here despite being the daughter-in-law of our most famous celebrity couple.”

Wrapping up the speculations, they also said, “So to get them on the same show, competing against each other that would be a producer’s dream.”