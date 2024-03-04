 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Lily Gladstone 'dreams' of hosting THIS show

Lily Gladstone revealed the name of a show that she wants to host

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Lily Gladstone dreams of hosting THIS show
Lily Gladstone 'dreams' of hosting THIS show

Lily Gladstone just revealed her current ambition and a "dream" that she has amid her growing popularity.

In PEOPLE’s annual Oscar portfolio interview, the 37-year-old actress stated that she would be honoured to, one day, host Saturday Night Live or more famously known as SNL.

"That's been probably a dream that I've held on my own," Gladstone told the outlet of hosting the late-night comic series that is currently airing its 49th season.

"It's like my parents — and I think it's just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it's like, 'Oh, you'll get an Oscar one day.' So it almost just becomes a platitude," she further stated.

Clarifying her stance on making her debut in SNL, she continued, "But the thing that I've always wanted to do if I've had this moment is to host SNL."

Lily Gladstone received an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress for portraying the role of Mollie Burkhart in the hit movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

