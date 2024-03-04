 
menu
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Egoistic' Prince Harry told comparison to Diana is not justified

Prince Harry ridiculed for comparing himself to Princess Diana

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Prince Harry has been called out for comparing himself to Princess Diana amid security battle.

Former royal butler, Paul Burrell has branded the Duke of Sussex ‘egotistical’ for claiming he is in a greater security threat than his late mother.

He said: "I think quite frankly the British public are sick and tired of 'Ginge and Whinge' and wish they would stay in America because if you stayed there, you wouldn't have to suffer the indignity of coming to Britain."

He went on: "It's egotistical of him to think that he was in a greater risk than his mother," w

In their response statement after losing his security battle against the Home Office, Harry’s lawyers announced: "The Duke of Sussex will appeal today’s judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police."

"The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing,” the statement concluded.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rude' behaviour on flight laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rude' behaviour on flight laid bare
Travis Kelce embraces fresh style amid Taylor Swift Singapore tour
Travis Kelce embraces fresh style amid Taylor Swift Singapore tour
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude over BRITs Award win
Dua Lipa expresses gratitude over BRITs Award win
Sydney Sweeney jokes about online rumors in 'SNL' monlogue
Sydney Sweeney jokes about online rumors in 'SNL' monlogue
Lily Gladstone 'dreams' of hosting THIS show
Lily Gladstone 'dreams' of hosting THIS show
Europe shuts door on Kanye West despite hit album?
Europe shuts door on Kanye West despite hit album?
Princess Diana's brother pays touching tribute to grandmother Cynthia Spencer
Princess Diana's brother pays touching tribute to grandmother Cynthia Spencer
Why has 'Euphoria' S3 been delayed?
Why has 'Euphoria' S3 been delayed?
Taylor Swift unveils final version of 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift unveils final version of 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Rebecca Ferguson sought less heroic exit from 'Mission Impossible'
Rebecca Ferguson sought less heroic exit from 'Mission Impossible'
Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'
Denis Villeneuve reacts to possibility of 'Dune 3'
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian worried Kim Kardashian will have to ‘police' Odell Beckham Jr.