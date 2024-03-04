 
Monday, March 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry can return as ‘full-time Royal' despite broken trust

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could receive help from inside the Palace amid UK return

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might agree to come back to the UK, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are losing out on their career options due to a failed partnership with steaming giant Spotify, might latch back to their Royal ties.

Royal expert Grant Harrold tells New York Post: "It’s difficult to say given everything that has gone on and the trust that has been broken down whether they could return as full-time royals, but I’ve always said if Harry did return to the UK, it is possible."

He then suggested that Harry "could have a discussion with his brother about resuming his royal duties.”

Speaking about the Prince William and Prince Harry’s bond, Harold added: "I saw how close William and Harry were, I don’t think that’s a relationship that is too far gone to be healed or fixed."

