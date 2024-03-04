Prince Harry reconciliation with King Charles is ‘imminent'

Prince Harry should reconcile with family for King Charles’ sake, says expert

Prince Harry is asked to return to his homeland amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the Royal Family testing times.



Royal expert Anna Tyzack opines in The Independent that Harry should return to the UK to support his family in terms of need.

"For the King's sake, one can't help but hope that a true reconciliation with his beloved youngest son is imminent. He has stateside grandchildren to get to know and the obvious thing would be for Harry to pick up some slack while the King is off duty. And increasingly he is needed,"

Speaking about the reaction of Harry’s return, the expert notes: "As many people at the palace who are determined to keep the gates closed, there are as many who may start to feel uncomfortable if there is a sniff he is being kept away from his sick father by any other forces at play."