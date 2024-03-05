Travis Kelce sat in the front row as Jason announced his retirement from the NFL

Travis Kelce wipes tears during brother Jason's emotional speech

It was all waterworks for Travis Kelce at Jason’s Kelce’s press conference.



The 34-year-old tight end was seen wiping his tears over his brother’s retirement announcement.

As Jason shared his difficult decision with the world, Travis sat in the front row alongside his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and parents Ed and Donna Kelce.

During his emotional speech, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center spoke about his bond with Travis as he reminisced about the years they spent playing sports together.

“We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” Jason explained.

He also looked back on the time they “invented games" together and imagined themselves as "star players" in the NFL one day, “We won countless super bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house.”

Jason ended his tribute by thanking Travis for his support throughout the years, “It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding."