 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce wipes tears during brother Jason's emotional speech

Travis Kelce sat in the front row as Jason announced his retirement from the NFL

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Travis Kelce wipes tears during brother Jasons emotional speech
Travis Kelce wipes tears during brother Jason's emotional speech

It was all waterworks for Travis Kelce at Jason’s Kelce’s press conference.

The 34-year-old tight end was seen wiping his tears over his brother’s retirement announcement.

As Jason shared his difficult decision with the world, Travis sat in the front row alongside his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and parents Ed and Donna Kelce.

During his emotional speech, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center spoke about his bond with Travis as he reminisced about the years they spent playing sports together.

“We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” Jason explained.

He also looked back on the time they “invented games" together and imagined themselves as "star players" in the NFL one day, “We won countless super bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house.”

Jason ended his tribute by thanking Travis for his support throughout the years, “It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding."

'Dune: Part Two' leaves THIS actor out of final cut: 'I'm heartbroken'
'Dune: Part Two' leaves THIS actor out of final cut: 'I'm heartbroken'
Prince Harry 'stunk of alcohol' before meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry 'stunk of alcohol' before meeting Meghan Markle
Jason Kelce holds tearful presser to announce major NFL decision
Jason Kelce holds tearful presser to announce major NFL decision
Millie Bobby Brown believes fiance Jake Bongiovi's family is 'everything'
Millie Bobby Brown believes fiance Jake Bongiovi's family is 'everything'
'Dune 2' director drops toughest project name in career
'Dune 2' director drops toughest project name in career
Kris Jenner spills on Kim Kardashian's marriage plans
Kris Jenner spills on Kim Kardashian's marriage plans
Kate Middleton FIRST LOOK two months after surgery: Photo
Kate Middleton FIRST LOOK two months after surgery: Photo
Ariana Grande hypes up 'eternal sunshine' ahead of release
Ariana Grande hypes up 'eternal sunshine' ahead of release
Jimmy Kimmel believes to have edge over Jo Koy at hosting?
Jimmy Kimmel believes to have edge over Jo Koy at hosting?
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good make red carpet couple debut
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good make red carpet couple debut
Cher to receive iHeartRadio icon honour in star-studded tribute
Cher to receive iHeartRadio icon honour in star-studded tribute
Bruce Willis wife attacks tabloid media over hubby health
Bruce Willis wife attacks tabloid media over hubby health