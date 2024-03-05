 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time on Monday following her abdominal surgery

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Kate Middletons uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother childish and damaging
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has joined the cast of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, and royal expert has dubbed his behaviour both ‘childish and damaging.’

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to Goldsmith’s remarks and criticized him as Kate Middleton is recovering from surgery.

She tweeted, “Princess Catherine's Uncle Gary Goldsmith says his niece is ‘simple perfect’ then adds ‘winding people up is my favourite hobby.’

Angela went on to say, “His behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother is both childish and damaging."

“So sad when Catherine is recovering and more likely to be vulnerable,” the royal expert concluded.

Kate Middleton’s uncle entered the CBB house on Monday night with show's bosses hoping he will spill the beans on Royal Family matters.

However, Gary Goldsmith, 58, who is the brother of Kate's mother, Carole, insists he would never do anything to upset his "beautiful" niece Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire video
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed video
Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love' video
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love'
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn
Princess Sophie shares video message amid support to Prince William
Princess Sophie shares video message amid support to Prince William
'Ted Lasso' star Brendon Hunt welcomes new addition to his family
'Ted Lasso' star Brendon Hunt welcomes new addition to his family