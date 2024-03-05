Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time on Monday following her abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has joined the cast of the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, and royal expert has dubbed his behaviour both ‘childish and damaging.’



Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to Goldsmith’s remarks and criticized him as Kate Middleton is recovering from surgery.

She tweeted, “Princess Catherine's Uncle Gary Goldsmith says his niece is ‘simple perfect’ then adds ‘winding people up is my favourite hobby.’

Angela went on to say, “His behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother is both childish and damaging."

“So sad when Catherine is recovering and more likely to be vulnerable,” the royal expert concluded.

Kate Middleton’s uncle entered the CBB house on Monday night with show's bosses hoping he will spill the beans on Royal Family matters.

However, Gary Goldsmith, 58, who is the brother of Kate's mother, Carole, insists he would never do anything to upset his "beautiful" niece Kate Middleton.