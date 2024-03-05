Kim Kardashian follows in Bianca Censori's footsteps with sheer outfit

Kim Kardashian seemingly took inspiration from ex Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori for her new outfit

Kim Kardashian has apparently taken a leaf out of Bianca Censori’s book as she treated fans to a racy display during her outing in Paris.

Kim donned a sheer bodysuit, much like her ex-husband Kanye West’s wife Bianca. The SKIMS mogul covered her bodysuit with a long black Balenciaga coat as she left the Ritz Hotel in Paris on Monday.

Kim held the long coat to her chest while it reached the floor. She accessorized with round black sunglasses and styled her raven locks into a ponytail.

The Yeezy architect is known for her barely-there outfits on outings with Ye, who’s been hit with backlash for presumably influencing his wife’s outfits.

Kim’s outing comes as her ex Ye has been hit with cheating allegations by boxer Bryce Hall. Hall shared screenshots of messages the Praise God rapper sent his girlfriend Mikaela Lafuente. “Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim," he captioned the screenshot.

The screenshot read "Back in Cali," followed by "Are you in California or the states." When Mikaela said “Yes why?,” Ye replied, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album."