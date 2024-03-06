'Taylor Swift Effect' in full swing ahead of Super Tuesday

 
The “Taylor Swift Effect” is here to turn the tide once again.

The 34-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories and told her 282 million followers to get out and exercise their right to vote on Super Tuesday.

Insisting that eligible voters support the candidate of their choice, Taylor penned: “Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories.”

She added, “I wanted to remind you guys to vote for the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

This isn’t Taylor’s first political statement as in 2018 she made her first public endorsement which led to the registration of 169,000 people who voted in the midterm elections just two days after her post.

Moreover, she also voiced her support for President Joe Biden and spoke out against the then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

The last time when Taylor asked her fans to register to vote was in September 2023 which also caused a rippling effect as Vote.org website averaged 13,000 users every 30 minutes.

