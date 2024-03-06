Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid ready make their romance 'official'?

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly planning to 'hard launch' their relationship

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are “ready” to make it official.

A source recently told Page Six that the actor, who is nominated on Sunday for Maestro, is preparing to “hard launch” his relationship with the supermodel at the Oscars.

Another insider close to Gigi told the outlet, “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.”

The update comes after the two continued to keep a relatively low profile since they started dating in October 2023.

However, Gigi’s presence is not fully confirmed as other sources claimed that she will not be walking the Vanity Fair carpet with Bradley as he always brings his mom Gloria Campano for the big night.

“I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside,” the tipster claimed.

As for Bradley’s youngest daughter Lea De Seine, who made her public debut at the LA premiere of Maestro, she won’t be attending the Oscars.

Previously, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Gigi and Bradley are “serious” about their future together.

“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” they had shared.