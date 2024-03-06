Hailey Bieber slams fabricated ‘blind items' amidst rift with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber fires back at delusional theories amid split rumors with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber slams back at fabricated ‘blind items’ amidst rift speculations with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber breaks silence over various online speculations and shuts down haters, calling them delusional.

The speculations that initially claimed problems in her marriage with pop icon Justin Bieber have now progressed a step further and model Hailey has had enough as she responded to baseless allegations on her Instagram.

After marital troubles, a ‘blind item’ rumor claimed Hailey was cheating on the Sorry hitmaker with a millionaire.

Responding to the allegation she turned to her Instagram story and shared, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.” she added, “Made out of thin air”.

For those who don’t know, a blind item is a news story that details gossip without letting out names but gives enough hints for the reader to figure it out.

She went on and added, “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false”.

“Sorry to spoil it”, she concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that the story comes days after Hailey was reportedly ‘upset’ with her father as he pleaded to ‘pray’ for the couple, raising eyebrows and assumptions.

Despite the Internet buzzing with conjectures, Hailey remained unfazed and posted a series of cherished memories on Justin’s birthday, just 4 days ago.

“Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life”, she gushed in the caption.



