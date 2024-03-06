Kate Middleton's latest health update came a day after she made her first public appearance after surgery

Kate Middleton latest health update: Princess of Wales looking forward to return to royal duties

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first public appearance on Monday following her abdominal surgery in January.



Now, a royal expert has shared major update on the future queen's health.

Read More: Kate Middleton hailed for ‘winning' Britain over against King Charles

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, royal author Robert Jobson claims: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things.

“I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

The royal expert went on saying Kate Middleton must be looking forward to return to royal duties, but she also feels lucky to be able to have this time with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and to put her recovery first.

The fresh claims came a day after Kate Middleton was pictured for the first time near Windsor Castle following her surgery.

Also Read: Prince William forced army to delete claim about Kate Middleton? Real reason disclosed

The New York Post published the photos of the Princess of Wales, who can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mother Carole.