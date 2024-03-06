 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William forced army to delete claim about Kate Middleton? Real reason disclosed

Prince William is said to be concerned over latest announcement about Kate Middleton's appearance

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

British army has deleted a post on its website that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton would make an appearance to review the Trooping the Colour in June.

According to claims, the army reportedly made the announcement on the website about the future queen’s 8 June appearance without consulting Kensington Palace.

Read More: Prince William concerned over latest announcement related to Kate Middleton?

The Ministry of Defence’s latest announcement that the Princess of Wales will take part in a formal review ahead of Trooping the Colour, has seemingly left Prince William concerned.

There are speculations that Prince William forced the army to remove the claims on its website.

However, a royal expert has cleared the air on the issue after another royal commentator shared the army’s post, now deleted on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Royal expert Rebecca English commented, “This has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace, so appears to just be at the ‘planning’ stage at the moment.

Also Read: Queen Camilla working overtime to support ‘monarchy' amid Charles' illness

“However the fact that it’s even being billed suggests the event was pencilled in before the Princess’ operation. So I’d say that’s a case for cautious optimism!”

