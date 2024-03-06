Kate Middleton was recently spotted in a car alongside her mother amid recovery

Kate Middleton’s photo was released on purpose by Palace?

A photo claimed to be of Kate Middleton sent the internet into frenzy after social media users claimed that the lady in the said photograph was in fact Pippa Middleton.



Several other theories surrounding Kate, the Princess of Wales, being in coma are also making rounds on the internet as she hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas.

Kensington Palace, however, has issued statement that Kate Middleton s recuperating at her home following her abdominal surgery and is “doing well.”

Commenting on the matter, royal expert Michael Cole claimed that the photo, officially released by TMZ, could be a “subtle” message from the royal family.

In a conversation with GB News, the expert said, "Kensington Palace ought to give us a little bit of with guidance to actually silence the rubbish that has been filling the news vacuum about the Princess of Wales.”

Cole added, "Maybe this was their subtle way of doing so. So maybe they're listening to GB News like everybody else."

Meanwhile, the news of Kate Middleton’s upcoming appearance to review the Trooping the Colour in June has been deleted from the Army website on Royal family’s orders.