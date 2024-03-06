Kate Middleton family breaks silence on viral photo, bizarre theories

Royal fans speculate Kate, the Princess of Wales, is in coma and the Royal family is hiding it

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has finally broken his silence over her viral photo and bizarre conspiracy theories regarding the Princess of Wales.



While the Princess of Wales is recuperating since her abdominal surgery, several wild theories have been making way to social media regarding her being in coma.

Royal fans and followers are concerned for Kate Middleton, who has not been seen in public since Christmas. They have even claimed that a recent photo of the Princess posted by TMZ is not her.

Addressing the controversy, Goldsmith said, as reported by The Mirror, "I think they should leave her alone right now because there's a reason why they're [family] not talking about it and they are giving her a little bit of space.”

ALSO READ: Royal family raises eyebrows over orders about Kate Middleton appearance

He added, “I just think it's fundamentally wrong and if it was happening to anybody else they would think to give them some space. But because Kate's Kate, she does such an amazing job, there’s always interest in her.

Goldsmith said Kate Middleton holds the top position among the royals for a reason, urging people to respect her need for space.

"She's the number one royal for a reason and I just beg people to give her some space,” he said, adding, “I do think that they're changing the dynamic and they are family centric.”

“They've got duty and it's a privilege to have the roles that they do have, but it's family first. You've got to look after yourself. You put your own oxygen mask on before you look after others.

“Kate, get well, love you and when you're ready we'll see you again. That's what we do to anyone else, why not her?"