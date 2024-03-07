Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans

Demi Lovato discussed plans for her wedding with fiancé, Jutes

Demi Lovato just revealed plans for her upcoming wedding with fiancé, Jutes, and how she is not rushing any decision.

For this week’s issue of PEOPLE magazine, Lovato stated that she felt “super chill” about planning the special occasion with the songwriter.

"Right now, it's just easy-peasy. Let's get a planner and let's look at venues. So, it's pretty calm right now. We've got some time," the 31-year-old songstress stated.

"I'm sure the stress … whenever it's like, 'Oh no, we have to get a florist and we have to get this and we have to do that.' And I’m sure I'll be stressing about the weather, whatever it is the day of, but I'm also just really looking forward to it," Lovato further explained.

Lovato also opened up about how she is particularly excited about planning her bridal look.

"I definitely have a vision, but I'm not going to say because I don't want [Jutes] to hear it," she told the outlet.

Demi Lovato and Jutes, who co-wrote the song Substance, got engaged in December 2023.