 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry ‘reached out' to Prince William before UK trip to meet King Charles

Prince Harry contacted Prince William before his rushed trip to the U.K. to see dad Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Prince Harry contacted Prince William before his rushed trip to the U.K. to see dad Charles
Prince Harry contacted Prince William before his rushed trip to the U.K. to see dad Charles

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to Prince William before he embarked on a long flight to see King Charles as his cancer diagnosis came.

The Duke of Sussex made a 24-hour trip to the U.K. as his father’s cancer diagnosis came. However he could only spend 30 minutes with Charles before the King left for Sandringham. During his meeting with dad, Queen Camilla also remained present.

Harry didn’t meet with the Prince of Wales or Princess Kate, who’d gone through a serious abdominal surgery not long before and is still recovering.

Now, a report by People magazine says the Duke contacted his brother before his trip, but the rift between the brothers is too deep for them to meet up.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on bombshell Oprah interview

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad,” a source told People.

Royal author Robert Lacey also weighed in on William’s distance from Harry, saying, “This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.”

Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes video
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans video
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning video
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe video
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession video
King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession
Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules' video
Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules'
Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour
Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour
Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig?
Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig?
Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery video
Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies
Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans
Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans