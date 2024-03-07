Prince Harry ‘reached out' to Prince William before UK trip to meet King Charles

Prince Harry contacted Prince William before his rushed trip to the U.K. to see dad Charles

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to Prince William before he embarked on a long flight to see King Charles as his cancer diagnosis came.

The Duke of Sussex made a 24-hour trip to the U.K. as his father’s cancer diagnosis came. However he could only spend 30 minutes with Charles before the King left for Sandringham. During his meeting with dad, Queen Camilla also remained present.

Harry didn’t meet with the Prince of Wales or Princess Kate, who’d gone through a serious abdominal surgery not long before and is still recovering.

Now, a report by People magazine says the Duke contacted his brother before his trip, but the rift between the brothers is too deep for them to meet up.

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad,” a source told People.

Royal author Robert Lacey also weighed in on William’s distance from Harry, saying, “This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.”