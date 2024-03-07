Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divided on bombshell Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "feel differently" about the tell-all Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "feel differently" about the tell-all Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now divided on their bombshell Oprah interview and the results it produced, per an expert.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly not happy with the outcome of the tell-all interview as it got the couple “mocked,” while Meghan doesn’t think it was all that bad.

The interview saw the Sussexes claim that some members of the Royal Family were concerned about Prince Archie’s skin color when Meghan was pregnant. Their relationship with the royals since became strained, with growing tensions between Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has revealed the couple’s feelings on the interview, saying, "Harry does regret the Oprah interview because it didn’t produce the result he and Meghan wanted.

"Their friends encouraged them to think the world would want to hear 'their truth' but instead they were widely mocked and criticised - and cut off completely by the Royal Family," he added to The Mirror.

Tom claimed: "Harry actually misses his family, for all their faults. He's stuck in Montecito with not very much to do and no way back to the only life he knew until he met Meghan."

However, Tom went on to note that "Meghan doesn't regret the interview and the fact that they feel different about it is a source of tension between them."

He further explained: "At first, it was liberating - I mean the fact that they were able to get their revenge and very publicly for what they felt had been done to them, but they were shocked at the fallout – when even South Park took a hilarious pop at them – they really did begin to wonder if they had gone too far and that feeling has only increased over the intervening three years."