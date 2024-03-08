 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson have already been engaged for years? Report

Friday, March 08, 2024

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have already been engaged for years, as per a new report.

Martin and Johnson have been linked since 2017, and have likely been engaged for six years now, per Page Six.

Insiders told the publication that the Hymn For The Weekend hitmaker and the Madam Web star went through a rough patch in 2019, but remained engaged. Johnsons was first seen wearing a sparkling emerald ring on her left ring finger in 2020, sparking engagement rumors.

She most recently wore it to her 34th birthday celebration with Martin at Pace in Los Angeles in October.

Now, the couple are reported to be planning a wedding, with an insider noting, “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official.”

The Coldplay frontman was married to Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow for 11 years and shares two kids, Apple, 19, and son, Moses, 17. Johnson recently opened up about being step-mom to his kids, saying, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

Meanwhile, Johnson and Paltrow are “good friends,” per the Shakespeare in Love star, who called the 34-year-old an “adorable, wonderful person.”

