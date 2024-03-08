 
Friday, March 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

US judge asks for Prince Harry's visa documents in latest legal blow

Melanie Walker

Prince Harry's visa documents could be made public in upcoming judgment

A senior US judge has asked for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa application document to see if it can be made public in a new blow to the Montecito resident.

The Heritage foundation brought the case after the Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir Spare that he previously took coke, weed and magic mushrooms.

The foundation argues that the application should be made public so people can see whether the Duke ticked “Yes” to the question about past drug use. If that’s not the case, they argue that Harry would then be going against federal law and should lose his immigration status in the U.S.

The U.S. government lawyers, on the other hand, argue that the Duke still has the right to privacy and the release of the documents could put his safety at risk.

Whereas, The Heritage Foundation says he gave up his right to privacy when he wrote about the personal ordeal in his memoir.

Now, Judge Carl Nichols has asked found the officials’ privacy argument to be "insufficiently detailed" and asked them to hand over the documents. He has also demanded that officials explain the "particular harm” that making the documents public would cause Prince Harry.

