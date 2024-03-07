Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans

Prince Harry is not trusted as a royal by the Firm, per an expert

Prince Harry is being kept away from King Charles’ succession plans because the Prince of Wales thinks he’s not a “trusted royal.”



King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last month and is receiving treatment. The King is abstaining from public royal duties while he takes on private duties whenever he can.

The King’s succession planning has begun early in the wake of his illness, with Prince William being key to the process. However, the Duke of Sussex is being excluded from the top-secret planning because of his tendency to reveal family business to the public.

Following his memoir Spare and the tell-all Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the royals are wary about including the Duke in any such plans.

Commenting on the ordeal, royal author Tom Quinn said: "Harry is definitely not being included in succession talks because he is no longer a working or even a trusted royal - he has got his wish and is no longer the spare, or at least he is only nominally the spare. This may well be a case of 'beware you get what you wish for!'"

He added: "Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun."