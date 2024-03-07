 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans

Prince Harry is not trusted as a royal by the Firm, per an expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

file footage

Prince Harry is being kept away from King Charles’ succession plans because the Prince of Wales thinks he’s not a “trusted royal.”

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last month and is receiving treatment. The King is abstaining from public royal duties while he takes on private duties whenever he can.

The King’s succession planning has begun early in the wake of his illness, with Prince William being key to the process. However, the Duke of Sussex is being excluded from the top-secret planning because of his tendency to reveal family business to the public. 

Following his memoir Spare and the tell-all Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the royals are wary about including the Duke in any such plans.

Commenting on the ordeal, royal author Tom Quinn said: "Harry is definitely not being included in succession talks because he is no longer a working or even a trusted royal - he has got his wish and is no longer the spare, or at least he is only nominally the spare. This may well be a case of 'beware you get what you wish for!'"

He added: "Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun."

Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning video
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe video
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession video
King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession
Prince Harry ‘reached out' to Prince William before UK trip to meet King Charles
Prince Harry ‘reached out' to Prince William before UK trip to meet King Charles
Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules' video
Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules'
Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour
Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour
Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig?
Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig?
Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery video
Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies
Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans
Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans
Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith breaks silence on her recovery
Princess Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith breaks silence on her recovery