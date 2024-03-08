Suits Spin-Off star Lex Scott Davies drops details about upcoming series

Suits spin-off cast Lex Scott Davies who will play Erica Rollins, spills the beans about the series’ production and cast

Suits is adding another series to its universe but this time it's set in the city of Angels.

Suits creator Aaron Kosh announced a spin-off series titled Suits: L. A., which will feature fresh new faces including Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis and Josh Mcdermitt, in a legal workplace drama.

Recently, People spoke with Alex Scott at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event where she revealed the series' current production status and said, “There is a pilot script, and that's what we'll be filming in April”.

"Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order," she added. "But I'm pretty excited. Pretty sure we'll get our series order, for sure”, she added.

Addressing involvement of the original cast members she commented, “It's not impossible. I would love that myself if there was, but we'll see. You never know.”

Speaking about the revival of the TV’s most popular show, she expressed, “So Suits has this resurgence that everyone's excited about. And so, the news about dropping Suits L. A. is just, ‘it's going crazy’ and I love it.”

“It's so much fun. I can't wait to actually get started”, she continued.

The First Purge actress went on to admit that she’s proud of herself as she confessed, “It's something I prayed for, it's something I manifested. And although it's very much a pinch-me moment, it's also a moment of giving myself a pat on the back.”

For those who haven't explored Suits: L.A., it is a spinoff of the USA Network original series. The upcoming show will follow Ted Black, an ex-federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself in L.A. as a top lawyer by representing powerful clients.

He will be accompanied by Lex Scott Davis (Erica Rollins) and Josh McDermitt (Stuart Lane) in his firm Black Lane Law.