Friday, March 08, 2024
Dwayne Johnson launches personal care line

Friday, March 08, 2024

Dwayne Johnson launches brand new men's personal care line ‘Papatui’

Dwayne Johnson launched a new men's personal care line, named ‘Papatui,’ on 7 March. He posted a video on his Instagram handle where he shared the details related to his newly launched brand.

Dwayne captioned his post, "Welcome to the world of my @papatui_ men’s care (shampoo, soap and shower emojis), As you guys know, I’m an advocate for wellness, grooming and men taking better care of ourselves. And while we may not always talk about it, us guys all want to look better and feel better too.”

With an aim to break the stigma and help men build a better routine, Rock introduced 12 products that includes bar soaps, tattoo balm and other men care essentials. 

All the products are available at the brand’s website, out of which tattoo care related products have already been sold out, which are introduced to take care of the skin around that area and to keep the tattoo fresh.

 According to Dwayne what makes his brand unique is his intention to teach men about skin care. 

“Tattoo care was something that I long looked for,” Rock said. While sharing about the ingredients for his products he also added, “I kept going back to the basic elements.”

Papatui's founder also shared one more insight regarding his brand's name which is derived from his Samoan grandfather's nickname tui and papa translate to rock in Samoan.

