Friday, March 08, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?

Chris Evans, who is an American actor, tied the knot with Alba Baptista in the September of 2023

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, March 08, 2024

Photo: Chris Evans 'anxious' to start a new chapter of his life?

Chris Evans is reportedly counting days to hear the good news from his wife Alba Baptista.

The couple, who tied the knot last year on the 9th of September 2023, have already started family planning, as per the new reports of OK! Magazine.

"They’re trying for baby No. 1!" the insider dished about the couple.

The source also claimed that Chris cannot wait to welcome his first child with Alba, who also gets along well with children.

They went on to unveil, "Chris is already in his 40s, so he’s super anxious to start a family, and Alba adores children.”

Speaking of Chris’s 'ambitious' wife, the insider shared, “She loves her career but admits that had she not been an actress, she would have done something that involved children."

The source even mentioned that Chris and Alba "both agreed they won’t waste [any] time" to bring their little one into this world.

They further insisted, "They can’t wait to be a family-of-three," after which they resigned from the chat. 

An earlier report by the outlet also disclosed about the couple’s low-key life in Boston and stated, "They love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight."

