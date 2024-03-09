Taylor Swift performed her fifth night of the Eras Tour at the Singapore National Stadium

Taylor Swift closes Singapore concert romantically with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift once again didn’t shy from packing on PDA with Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his pop star girlfriend’s Eras Tour that closed its fifth night at Singapore National Stadium on Thursday.

Travis’ arrival in Singapore comes after he visited Philadelphia for his brother Jason Kelce’s emotional press conference where he announced his retirement from the National Football League.

At her recent concert, Taylor once again changed the lyrics of her hit track Karma as she sang on stage, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

After her performance, concertgoers spotted the NFL star waiting for Taylor backstage who ran into his arms for a hug and multiple sweet kisses.

The PDA comes after Travis referred to the Lover crooner as “the biggest and best thing possible.”

He made the comments in the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason where he talked about his trip to Sydney with Taylor.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and saw all the cameras. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” he stated.