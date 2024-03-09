 
menu
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift closes Singapore concert romantically with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift performed her fifth night of the Eras Tour at the Singapore National Stadium

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Taylor Swift closes Singapore concert romantically with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift closes Singapore concert romantically with Travis Kelce 

Taylor Swift once again didn’t shy from packing on PDA with Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his pop star girlfriend’s Eras Tour that closed its fifth night at Singapore National Stadium on Thursday.

Travis’ arrival in Singapore comes after he visited Philadelphia for his brother Jason Kelce’s emotional press conference where he announced his retirement from the National Football League.

At her recent concert, Taylor once again changed the lyrics of her hit track Karma as she sang on stage, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

After her performance, concertgoers spotted the NFL star waiting for Taylor backstage who ran into his arms for a hug and multiple sweet kisses.

The PDA comes after Travis referred to the Lover crooner as “the biggest and best thing possible.”

He made the comments in the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason where he talked about his trip to Sydney with Taylor.

“A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and saw all the cameras. They helicoptered us! Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible,” he stated.

Matthew Perry's ex hints foul play in his death investigation
Matthew Perry's ex hints foul play in his death investigation
'Inside Out 2' trailer unveils exciting 'new emotions'
'Inside Out 2' trailer unveils exciting 'new emotions'
Jennifer Lopez attempts to hide from cameras in latest step-out?
Jennifer Lopez attempts to hide from cameras in latest step-out?
Selena Gomez ready to take the next step in Benny Blanco romance?
Selena Gomez ready to take the next step in Benny Blanco romance?
Travis Kelce dances the night away at Taylor Swift Singapore concert
Travis Kelce dances the night away at Taylor Swift Singapore concert
Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes
Jimmy Kimmel reveals if Oscars' monologue includes Taylor Swift jokes
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck sets major rules in marriage with Jennifer Lopez?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
The Palace refuses to reveal Kate Middleton's 'real condition' on purpose?
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
Cillian Murphy reveals plans for 2024 Oscars ceremony
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
SZA opens up about cancer running in the family
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied make major progress in divorce
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids
SZA shares bold opinion on raising kids