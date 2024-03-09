 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Prince Edward opens up about King Charles health

Britain’s King Charles is 'doing well' following his cancer diagnosis, the monarch’s younger brother Prince Edward has shared major update on his health.

Prince Edward, who is set to celebrate his 60th birthday on Sunday, told the Daily Mail, per GB News, “He [King Charles] is doing well, we are keeping our fingers crossed that it all goes very well.”

“We were all hugely grateful for the extraordinary support from everyone.”

The Duke of Edinburgh further said, “I know he has been very touched by it all.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Prince Edward’s birthday, his wife Princess Sophie surprised him by saying a few words of tribute.

During their joint visit to Leeds, Princess Sophie revealed about her husband Prince Edward, saying “He is the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds, to attend the Community Sport and Recreation Awards.

