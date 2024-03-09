King Charles is reportedly making plans for his succession for Prince William while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kept in the dark

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles ‘secret' plans for Prince William

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have raised their voice over King Charles secret future plans for the monarchy, that appear to centre Prince William.



Royal author Tom Quinn, last month, had claimed that King Charles is said to be secretly planning for his succession and his heir Prince William is at the heart of it, however, the plans are being kept "highly secret."

Now, a royal insider has claimed that Harry and Meghan are "feeling left out" over the monarch’s huge decision on the future of the monarchy.

The source told Heat Magazine, per Daily Express that the California-based royal couple is finding it "hard" to hear the monarch is making these plans without consulting them first.

However, Archie and Lilibet doting parents are "not going to kick up a fuss".

The fresh claims regarding Meghan and Harry’s reaction over King Charles decision came amid reports the Duchess of Sussex has hired a new PR guru to battle a 'popularity problem' in Britain.