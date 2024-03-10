 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Julia Robert reveals top movie pick for the year

Julia Fiona Roberts, 56, shares her favourite film of the year and lauds Ryan Gosling's Oscar-worthy performance

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Julia Robert reveals her top pick for the year, praises movie for its uniqueness
Julia Robert reveals her top pick for the year, praises movie for its uniqueness

Julia Roberts revealed her favourite movie of the year and supported Ryan Gosling’s outstanding performance at the summer flick.

The Notting Hill actress recently told People magazine that her favourite movie is the Oscar-nominated Barbie since it “was so unique and new" and even praised Ryan Gosling’s exceptional portrayal of Ken in the comedy film at the same time.

Speaking to the outlet she remarked, “I met Ryan recently, a few times, and when you bring such dimension to a performance, it's remarkable”.

Notable to mention, Ryan Gosling is ready to bring his K-energy with the iconic I'm Just Ken performance at the prestigious night and received a nod as a supporting actor in the remarkable 2023 film.

Speaking about pre-Oscar preparations, Roberts who bagged an Oscar herself for her pivotal performance in the 2000 thriller documentary Erin Brockovich, recalled ‘the craziness’ of the night and suggested, “You just have to embrace it all, almost like a sporting event, as you're going through it", to the Oscar nominees.

It is pertinent to note here that Julia Roberts recently starred in the Netflix movie Leave the World Behind, a mystery flick adapted from the novel of the same name. The movie deals with the story of two families, on vacation, posed with a blackout as they strive to survive a threatening situation.

The film helmed by Sam Esmail starred Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon. 

