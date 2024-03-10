 
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Scarlett Johansson makes 'hilarious' surprise cameo on 'SNL'

Scarlett Johansson just surprised her fans by making an unexpected cameo in one of SNL or Saturday Night Live’s skit.

The comedic sketch was a recreation of a rather uncanny response of the senator’s State of the Union response to Joe Biden’s address.

For context, senator, Katie Britt’s State of the Union was quoted by viewers as “disastrous,” quickly comparing it to a Saturday Night Live skit on social media platforms.

Britt mocked the president’s age and his policies in her speech stating, "Biden proudly proclaims that ‘Bidenomics is working,' Goodness, y'all. Bless his heart. We know better,” appearing as if she was on the verge of tears.

SNL promptly catered to the audience’s response to Britt’s address and took Scarlett Johansson on board for a hilarious monologue which spread across the internet like wildfire.

“Good evening America, my name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the people of the great state of Alabama. But tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom,” Johansson began, kicking off the skit.

“I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This country is hell.’ You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest b**** in the Target parking lot,” she continued, earning applause of delight from the audience.

Scarlett Johansson's monologue was featured in SNL's latest skit which aired on March 9, 2024.

