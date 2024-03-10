Gwen Stefani talks about her latest blockbuster track with husband Blake Shelton

Photo: Gwen Stefani raises a unique question: ‘Please let me know'

Gwen Stefani is reportedly confused about the origin of her newest song Purple Irises' lyrics.

The pop-singing sensation recently opened about her hit collaboration with husband Blake Shelton on SiriusXM's Fresh Popped Friday show.

Speaking of the track Purple Irises, Gwen confessed, "This song really captures the idea of evolving as a human being."

She also revealed, "I had this song back in the day called 'What You Waiting For?' and in the song, I believe it’s in that song, it says, 'Born to blossom, bloom to perish.'"

"I always questioned like, 'Did I steal that from somebody?' And if I did, guys, please let me know," Gwen simply asked.

The songstress continued to address, "It’s just been a long thing to do this record, but I finally landed in this zone of 'Purple Irises.'"

"When I wrote that song, it was when I knew like, 'OK, I’ve landed into 2024 me now,' because a lot of the stuff that I had been writing was like chasing, a little bit, the old me," she confessed before jumping to another topic.