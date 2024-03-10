Priyanka Chopra opens up about upcoming Netflix documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’ that deals with a sexual assault survivor in rural India

Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary

Priyanka Chopra believes that sexual assault against women is the most egregious crime and, to fight for the cause, the actress became part of a new documentary based on the condemnable offense on Netflix titled To Kill a Tiger.



In a chat with People, the Baywatch actress said, “I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them,” as she has joined the project as an executive project.

Shs continued, “In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting.”

Helmed by Nisha Pahuja, To Kill a Tiger is set to premiere on March 10. The documentary revolves around a sexual assault survivor in rural India.

Not to mention, it is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the Academy Awards.