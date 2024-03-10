 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary

Priyanka Chopra opens up about upcoming Netflix documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’ that deals with a sexual assault survivor in rural India

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary

Priyanka Chopra believes that sexual assault against women is the most egregious crime and, to fight for the cause, the actress became part of a new documentary based on the condemnable offense on Netflix titled To Kill a Tiger.

In a chat with People, the Baywatch actress said, “I seek and attach myself to work that really pushes the conversations of issues that I feel close to or passionate about, and sexual violence against women definitely is one of them,” as she has joined the project as an executive project.

Shs continued, “In India, we say one-third of women in India have experienced sexual violence, and that statistic has to be higher because of underreporting.”

Helmed by Nisha Pahuja, To Kill a Tiger is set to premiere on March 10. The documentary revolves around a sexual assault survivor in rural India.

Not to mention, it is nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the Academy Awards.

Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel reveals fear during hosting
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel reveals fear during hosting
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Ariana Grande serenades ‘SNL' audience with two songs from ‘Eternal Sunshine' video
Ariana Grande serenades ‘SNL' audience with two songs from ‘Eternal Sunshine'
Madonna finds herself in oops moment during tour: Watch video
Madonna finds herself in oops moment during tour: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to Kate Middleton first photo after surgery
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from
Kids of Mark Wahlberg remain safe from something that many suffer from