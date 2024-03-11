 
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks

Brother of Eva Mendes spills the beans about the sparkling chemistry between his sister and her partner Ryan Gosling

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks
Eva Mendes brother knows why her chemistry with Ryan Gosling rocks

Communication is vital for every relationship to grow and that’s the mainstay of great chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, according to the latter’s brother.

In a chat with The Us Weekly, Carlo Mendez explained the reasons behind the strong bond of the pair — who have been together since 2011 and share two children — that the understanding of the couple about each other's expectations is a key to their long-lasting relationship.

"They just have a great understanding. It’s communication. I think the key in any relationship is communication and having an understanding of what each person is going through and just talking it out.”

He continued, “It’s pretty easy when you do that. It’s communication and understanding as well. They’re soulmates."

To go back in time, Ryan and Eva first met at 2012 The Place Beyond the Pines set soon after they sparked dating rumours.

Recently, the Barbie star gushed over his better half saying “girl of [his] dreams" and noted that cinema as a whole has given him the life of his "dreams" because he now has two children.

