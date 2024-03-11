 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Offset tackles question about brotherhood means Quavo

Speculations are rife that Offset and Quavo had a fallout after the trio’s group member TakeOff's death and the creation of Unc & Phew - that did not include the former. Now, the rapper is coming open in public with his version.

In a chat with Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the Migos rapstar called out the unnecessary talks about his relationship with his groupmate while doubling down on his love for him.

“I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other … We went through something,” he shared.

“We don’t have to show you n-ggas smiles and faces, so stop doing that.”

He continued, “We aint on no sucker **** with each other. We both came in this shit together and we both knew that we understood that, and we lost our brother.”

Offset further revealed that Quavo was with him through thick and thin.

“I still go through ****, I know bro go through shit,” he added. “N-ggas love each other though, at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it.”

“Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that ****. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business,” the year-old warned.

